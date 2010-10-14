Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Two Ways to Upgrade Your Home

Determine the impact on your home's value before beginning major improvements

By Elaine Abercrombie | October 14, 2010 | 11:29 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

Have you ever overdressed for an event? Perhaps you understood the dress to be formal, but when you arrived in your sequin dress or black tuxedo, everyone else was wearing jeans and turtlenecks. You may recall how everyone stared as you entered the room, looking a bit out of place.

That happens to homeowners, too, but it’s not called overdressing — it’s called over-improving. It happens when property owners remodel a home to the point where its new value far exceeds all others in the neighborhood.

Let’s say that your family has grown, and you begin your improvements by adding a wing with two more bedrooms and another bath. You expand to a three-car garage and install an outdoor deck.

In the process, you add $55,000 in improvements to your $100,000 home.

As long as you continue living in the home, that’s not a problem. When it’s time to sell, however, you’ll face an unexpected challenge. You’ve spent $55,000 on improvements, but buyers are unlikely to be impressed as they compare the prices of other homes in the area — and expect yours to be in line.

Before beginning a major project, determine the impact on your home’s value. Consider “upgrading” to a larger home vs. remodeling, getting advice from a lender and a Realtor. When it’s time to sell, you’ll be glad you did.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 