Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica ‘Czechs’ It Out

The October program of Camerata Pacifica will be performed at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in Hahn Hall, on the Miraflores campus of the Music Academy of the West.

On Camerata’s schedule for the concerts are Czech composer Jindřich Feld’s Four Pieces for Solo Flute and his Sonata for Flute and Piano (1957); Bohuslav Martinu’s Trio for Flute, Cello and Piano, H. 300; Alexander Tcherepnin’s Suite for Cello Solo, Opus 76 (1946); and Johannes Brahms’ Sonata for Piano and Cello in E-Minor, Opus 38 — performed by Adrian Spence on flute, Ani Aznavoorian on cello and Anna Polonsky on piano.

The 1 p.m. concert will consist of the Martinu and the Brahms pieces only. The 7:30 p.m. show will feature the entire program.

Three of the five works on this program are by 20th-century Czechs.

Martinu we already know, or should, since his elegant works — a unique meld of French sophistication and folk melodiousness — have made numerous appearances on the programs of both the Camerata and the Music Academy. Feld (1925-2007) is, I confess, a new one on me, and, I presume, on most who might be reading this. Born in Prague and educated there all the way to his doctorate, he seems to have avoided the worst consequences of both the Nazi occupation and the Soviet domination. He found the Iron Curtain fairly permeable, taking teaching posts in such diverse institutions as Adelaide University in Australia and Indiana University in Bloomington, as well as other U.S. universities and in Denmark, Norway, Germany, France, England and Japan.

His virtuosic Sonata for Flute and Piano is dedicated to Jean-Pierre Rampal, who had commissioned and premiered his earlier Concerto for Flute and Orchestra of 1954, one of his best-known compositions. Since I have never heard any of his music, I can only offer Wikipedia’s version of what it sounds like: “Feld … admitted having initially felt close to Martinů, but even more to the French school of Debussy to Messiaen, including Honegger, of course. Above all, however, he felt akin with the more French side of Stravinsky and Prokofiev as well as the ethnic side of Bartók.”

Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin (1899-1977) was born in Saint Petersburg, moved to Paris after the Revolution, and moved to the United States in 1948. His father was a composer, a pupil of Rimsky-Korsakov, as were two of his sons and two of his grandsons. Despite some experimental pursuits, such as inventing his own harmonic scales, his music is quite pleasant and accessible.

For tickets and other concert information, click here or call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.