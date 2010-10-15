Letter to the Editor: SBCC’s Incumbent Trustees Have Demonstrated Exemplary Leadership

As many of you know, I have been involved with local politics since my father ran for the Santa Barbara School District Board of Education in the 1960s. Once again I am very involved in a campaign that is very near and dear to my heart: the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees. I am endorsing and enthusiastically working for the incumbent Board of Trustees: Dr. Joe Dobbs, Dr. Kay Alexander, Sally Green and Des O’Neill.

Let me tell you why.

SBCC has played a huge role in my famiy’s life. I attended the school, before transferring to Cal Poly; our son, Robby, just transferred to UCLA after going to SBCC for two years; and our daughter, DeeDee, is in her second year. They love the college and have received an exemplary educational experience. My mother and I have taken Adult Ed classes over the years and my husband, Don Barthelmess, has worked as a professor in the Marine Technology Department for 22 years.

The current Board of Trustees members — Alexander, Dobbs, Green and O’Neill — are doing a tremendous job! While the rest of California has gone broke, the SBCC tustees have balanced their budget and made sure the college has the necessary reserves to keep it operating — without laying off staff or faculty.

The college belongs to us — the taxpayers — and I have complete confidence in the work the incumbent trustees are doing.

Please join me in voting for the SBCC incumbent trustees: Dr. Kay Alexander, Dr. Joe Dobbs, Sally Green and Desmond O’Neill. We need their exemplary leadership!

Carol Kallman

Santa Barbara