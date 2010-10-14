Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Williams Has the Right Idea

By Lane Anderson | October 14, 2010 | 2:57 p.m.

Das Williams does indeed recognize that we have primarily a revenue problem, as do most of the states in America. If it was a spending problem, it would be limited only to those states that were excessive. It is a result of the false economy promoted by the real estate and financial industries.

Across the nation, communities got used to living with tax revenues that were unsustainable. Because of that, spending reductions also will be necessary, but unless we want to worsen the recession and employment problem, we must not balance the budget on the backs of our public employees.

Williams has a good relationship with the unions and can negotiate with them better than Mike Stoker can. The unions have legal contracts, and negotiation is called for — not a tough stance.

FDR proved that the government must create jobs in a long economic downturn, and the money to do so should come from asking those who engage in high-risk behavior or pollute our environment to pay the costs. Williams has good ideas toward this end.

Lane Anderson
Santa Barbara

