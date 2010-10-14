Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez Says ‘I’ve Had It’ with Local Gangs

He aims to send a clear message to gang members in the wake of a brutal attack on passer-by

When 37-year-old George Ied left his workplace on Milpas Street early Tuesday to head to his home on Salinas Street, he was intercepted, savagely beaten and left on the sidewalk to die. What prompted the attack remains under investigation, but Santa Barbara police believe that three men — all with known gang affiliations — are responsible.

Ied, who police say has no criminal history and is not affiliated with a gang, is on life support at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Police said Wednesday that three suspects have been arrested in the attack, but at a news conference Thursday they sent a clear message to other gang members in the community: There will be no tolerance for gang-related violence in Santa Barbara.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez stood on the police station steps with exactly that message, and told about a dozen reporters that the latest crime signals a new attitude in gang violence.

“They’re ratcheting it up,” he said. “They’re now going after innocent victims, for no apparent reason we can come up with. I’ve had it.”

Officers responded to 1300 Punta Gorda St. on a fight call and found Ied unconscious on the sidewalk. While searching for witnesses and evidence, they noticed a fire burning in the backyard of a home several hundred feet from where Ied was found.

Officers contacted the brothers who live there, 25-year-old Ismael Parra and 22-year-old Miguel Parra. The men appeared to have just been in a fight, according to a police statement, and officers discovered charred clothing in the fire, which they say could have been an attempt to destroy evidence.

The Parra brothers are known gang members and were recently released from prison for crimes that were uncovered during Operation Gator Roll, which occurred in 2007, and have returned to the community.

Ismael Parra is facing charges of attempted murder, committing a crime to benefit a known street gang, assault on a police officer and battery. Miguel Parra is facing charges of attempted murder, committing a crime to benefit a known street gang, violation of probation and resisting arrest.

A third suspect, 23-year-old Steven Santana, who is also a gang member, is under investigation. Santana faces charges of attempted murder, committing a crime to benefit a known street gang, violation of probation and battery.

All three suspects had been drinking, and detectives believe that the trio were in front of the Parra brothers’ home when the victim walked by. Police found blood on one of the men, and another had a weapon, although Sanchez would not specify the type.

Sanchez said Thursday there’s no apparent reason Ied should have been attacked, and said Ied had been described as a family man, hardworking and “just making a living.” Sanchez didn’t specify which gang the suspects were involved in, adding that Tuesday’s beating wasn’t the only case the department is looking at where innocent people have been victimized by gangs and implied that other incidents in the past few weeks had occurred.

“They’re stepping outside their own box to attack innocent people, and we are not going to put up with that,” Sanchez said.

Although a miniscule population is causing the problem, Sanchez said, it’s a group that “couldn’t care less about the authorities.”

“When these folks make a conscious decision to take somebody’s life, then I’m coming after them with everything I have,” he said. “Our community deserves to feel safe.”

Concerns about more policing on Santa Barbara’s Eastside were a large part of the discussion Tuesday, when the Milpas Community Association announced it has re-formed and will be lobbying for increased patrol presence. Sanchez said that although the city hasn’t reduced the number of officers, and even will be sending nine new officers to the academy, “we can’t be everywhere at once.”

Sanchez said he’s been feeling the pressure from communities on both sides of town to do something about the gang problem.

“They’re on me,” he said. “This is not a racial thing. This is an issue of crime and safety in our community. They’re tired of their children being intimidated to join gangs.”

Sanchez said he was criticized for the Gator Roll operation, “which was fine with me, but here we have two individuals who were arrested during Gator Roll, have come out and within weeks put this innocent victim in the hospital,” he said. “Enough is enough. In any community where the gang members believe the streets belong to them and they can just victimize whoever they want. ... That is over.”

The Police Department is set to begin its own increase in operations to deal with the violence, and it will be working to address the fears of those living in that area of town.

“If you were to go right now to that community, they’re in fear,” Sanchez said. “This is not going to be tolerated.”

When asked about a gang injunction, Sanchez said the city was not considering that yet.

“We’re a ways from that,” he said. “A gang injunction is not a magic pill. ... It doesn’t make gangs go away.”

Sanchez wouldn’t talk specifics about what the department had planned, although when asked about another Gator Roll, he said a federal approach with RICO is “available every day.” An operation of that scale would take time and resources from all over California, however. He encouraged people who may be out walking late at night to be aware of their surroundings and to walk with their cell phone in hand.

Mayor Helene Schneider also was on hand Thursday to answer questions. When asked what she would tell people who may be fearful in the wake of this attack, she echoed Sanchez.

“Just like anywhere, be aware of your surroundings,” she said. “If you have a gut feeling that anything may be wrong, don’t hesitate calling 9-1-1. Our officers are there to help and assist us.”

Police are still looking for witnesses of Tuesday’s attack, and it’s an open case with many resources attached, according to Sanchez. Until then, officers are pursuing a motive.

“Maybe we’ll find out someday,” he said. “Certainly the victim will never be able to tell us.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.