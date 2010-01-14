Westmont Promotes Reed Sheard to VP of Advancement

Reed Sheard has become vice president of college advancement and chief information officer at Westmont College, assuming the management of the college’s fundraising, communication and external relations programs in addition to overseeing information technology.

“Reed brings an extensive background in sales and marketing to this assignment,” President Gayle Beebe said. “He will provide effective leadership for our fundraising efforts at this important time in the college’s history, when we are finally able to complete essential new buildings on campus.”

“I’m excited about the additional role and motivated by the challenge in front of us,” Sheard said. “I look forward to working with a strong and professional staff in the Office of College Advancement and providing the resources Westmont needs to accomplish its distinctive mission.”

Sheard came to Westmont in 2008 as vice president of information technology and CIO after serving as vice president for technology services for five years at Spring Arbor University in Michigan.

He has led Westmont’s cloud computing initiative, and the college has emerged as a leader in this technology. The annual InfoWorld 100 Awards chose Westmont as one of 100 IT organizations that have “implemented and integrated technologies in innovative ways in pursuit of concrete business goals.”

Sheard graduated from the University of Sioux Falls and earned a master’s of divinity degree at Fuller Theological Seminary and a doctorate in higher education leadership from Seattle University.

Before joining the staff at Spring Arbor, Reed worked as regional vice president for Informix Software Inc., as a national account manager for Apple Inc., and as assistant professor of leadership studies at George Fox University.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.