Speakers Lined Up for 2012 International Women’s Festival at SBCC

With the theme “Live, Love, Learn,” five keynote speakers have been scheduled for the fifth annual International Women’s Festival planned for March 10 on the West Campus of SBCC.

Speakers include Lynda Weinman, co-founder of Carpinteria-based Lynda.com, the rapidly growing online educational service; Heidi Kuhn, founder of Roots of Peace, which helps remove land mines; Betsy Meyers, senior adviser to two U.S. presidents and former executive director of Harvard’s Center for Public Leadership; poet Lucia de Garcia; Marsha Brown, author of The Million Dollar Conversation; and entrepreneur Marilyn Tam.

“Women business owners from across the country and locally will gather to propose revenue-generating ideas,” said Patty DeDominic, a South Coast-based entrepreneur who co-founded the annual festivals five years ago. The former owner of PDQ Personnel Services Inc., which she founded in 1979, DeDominic sold that business in 2006 to a privately held firm, which now has more than $1 billion in annual sales.

DeDominic said business sponsorships for the festivals are being sought now. For complete sponsorship information, click here and then click on sponsors or exhibitors.

Profits from the festivals go to founding nonprofit organizations, including the National Association of Women Business Owners, Girls Inc., Future Women CEOs, SCORE.org and Women’s Economic Ventures.

“We will be helping women from when they are girls to college age and when they have their own businesses,” DeDominic said, adding that working with young women, future leaders and building self-sufficiency are key components of the festivals.

The festivals are held in March to coincide with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, which is March 8. The event seeks to address key issues facing women today in an interactive, multicultural and entertaining format, while providing ground for networking, referrals and resource sharing.

— Patty DeDominic is a co-founder of International Women’s Festivals.