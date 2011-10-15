Bicyclist Seriously Hurt in Hit-and-Run on Hollister Avenue

Santa Barbara man is struck by a vehicle while in the designated bike lane

A Santa Barbara man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Hollister Avenue near Nogal Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Isidro Calzadilla was riding a maroon Edgewood Diamondback in the westbound designated bicycle lane about 3 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda Civic driven by 45-year-old Michelle Saake of Santa Barbara.

CHP spokesman Jeremy Wayland said Saake continued westbound on Hollister Avenue and stopped in the parking lot of San Marcos High School. Witnesses called 9-1-1 to report her location to law enforcement.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and CHP deputies responded and talked with Saake.

Calzadilla was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and Saake also was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Calzadilla was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. CHP is investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

