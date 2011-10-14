Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:57 am | Fair with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Carrillo Street Maintenance Scheduled for Saturday

Delays and detours planned from San Andres to De la Vina Street

By Max Kashanian for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department | October 14, 2011 | 1:33 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will conduct street maintenance activities on Carrillo Street between San Andres and De la Vina streets from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists may experience delays and/or detours.

Traffic disruption is necessary to accommodate the City of Santa Barbara’s annual street maintenance program.

For more information, contact project engineer Max Kashanian at 805.564.5450 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Max Kashanian is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Engineering Division.

 
