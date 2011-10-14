Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fair with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local Nonprofit Executives Return from Stanford Management Institute

Participants will give presentations to share what they have learned at roundtables beginning Oct. 25

By Alixe Mattingly for the Santa Barbara Foundation | October 14, 2011 | 1:04 p.m.

As nonprofits are continually expected to do more with less, and access to resources has become even scarcer, the Santa Barbara Foundation was again pleased to support attendance of 11 nonprofit executives at a two-day, cutting-edge leadership conference at the Stanford Nonprofit Management Institute, which discussed important strategic topics for nonprofit management and effectiveness in meeting community needs.

Titled “Partnering for Impact,” this year’s conference was geared toward learning creative new strategies for running and growing organizations through tough economic times. Conference sessions were developed specifically for nonprofit leaders and included building the right funding model; creating a volunteerism model for long-term social impact; working across issue sectors and measuring impact.

Being new to her position at Jodi House, Executive Director Erin Kozaki was pleased with the dynamic learning experience as well as the friendships that developed.

“This conference gave me access to national speakers, while also finding time to sit with leaders in our community,” she said. “This was such a diverse group, and I now feel like I have a cadre of friends I can continue to have contact with on a number of topics. This was a unique opportunity where I was able to gain information that will continue to allow my organization to grow.”

Michael Rattray, CEO of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, also appreciated the networking opportunity.

“This was a great experience from the standpoint of getting to meet and collaborate with peers working in the human and health services areas across the country,” he said. “The material presented addressed the problems we are facing today and how we are dealing with change, not just at a local level but at a national level. We are not just working in silos but also together toward common goals.

“I felt that I was really a part of something novel. This is not something I could pay for through my operating budget, so the foundation’s sponsorship really was very important.”

The participants will soon give presentations to share what they have learned with the nonprofit community. These roundtable presentations will be facilitated by Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, Judy Hawkins, principal consultant for Signature Consultants, and Ken Saxon, facilitator for Courage to Lead.

Roundtables will be held Oct. 25 to Nov. 10. Last year, more than 150 nonprofit executives attended the post-conference meetings, rating this innovative model for both leadership training and county collaboration as exceptional.

The nonprofit executives who attended the conference represent a range of issue areas, from health and human services to the arts, education and the environment. Organizations included Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara, the Community Environmental Council, the Dream Foundation, the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, Jodi House, the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, the Transitions-Mental Health Association and the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

