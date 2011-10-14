Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:51 am | Fair with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Workshop Focuses on Strategies for Balancing Wildfire Prevention and Butterfly Habitat

Ellwood Mesa and its foliage are vital to the Monarch butterfly migration but are also vulnerable to wildfires

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 14, 2011 | 8:03 p.m.

Ellwood Mesa and its butterfly habitats were the main topic of discussion Thursday night at a joint workshop of Goleta’s Wildfire Protection Plan and Butterfly Inventory and Habitat Management Plan.

Presenters and workshop attendees discussed methods of balancing wildfire concerns with the preservation of the habitat that is vital to Monarch butterfly migration.

“These points we’re looking at today are very general,” city planner Anne Wells said.

The Ellwood Mesa area is unique in the city in that it is both vital to the overwintering needs of the migrant butterflies and, with its untended foliage, also one of the most vulnerable areas to wildfires. The Lake Los Carneros area is also classified as highly vulnerable to wildfires.

The Wildfire Protection Plan, available for viewing on the city’s Web site, outlines strategies and “treatments,” which may be undertaken depending on the location, importance and vulnerability of structures in the interface zone where residences and open space meet. Most of the strategies include fuels management and reduction, within the first 30 feet from the structure or fuel, including dead wood, foliage and other “ladder fuels,” to prevent flames from easily reaching structures.

“Structure hardening,” or making structures more resistant to fire and embers, is another method of minimizing the impact of a wildfire on a nearby home, according to fire consultant David Kerr.

“Control vegetation, amount and distribution,” he said.

Foliage, grass height and fuel may be allowed to grow a little more the farther out from the building.

Meanwhile, butterfly habitat specialist Dan Meade provided an update on the status of the ongoing Butterfly Inventory and Habitat Management Plan. The study includes an ongoing count of butterflies in the Ellwood area, a habitat assessment and an emerging management plan.

“The season is starting,” Meade said.

So far, about 300 butterflies have been spotted converging in the several aggregation areas in the eucalyptus groves on Ellwood Mesa.

Some of the issues Meade pointed out in terms of butterfly habitat management are also issues for wildfire management, particularly dead and dying trees. Pests and invasive ivies contribute to the poor health of many of the trees in the forest, which in turn affects the opportunities butterflies have for finding a warming spot in the groves. Additionally, debris on the ground interrupts natural drainage, soaking the ground and causing tree roots to rot or lose their grip on the ground. Debris also provides shelter for pests, such as boring beetles.

Thursday evening’s workshop was the latest in an ongoing effort for the city of Goleta to begin actively managing wildfire risks as well as the city’s valuable butterfly habitats. Wells said the effort is a convergence of science, as shown by the two studies, and policy, as the city will begin to analyze how the findings and strategies comport with the city’s own directives and priorities, such as the ones found in the Goleta General Plan.

The Goleta City Council will review the Wildfire Management Plan in December. From there, Wells said, certain site-specific projects and studies may be undertaken.

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 