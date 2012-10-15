100-Degree Temperatures Possible Wednesday in Parts of Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County will be baking this week, with temperatures over 100 degrees possible in some inland areas Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said a weak offshore flow from a high-pressure system will produce very warm and dry conditions through Thursday. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s on the South Coast and in the upper 90s and even topping 100 in the Santa Ynez Valley and the backcountry.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the low 80s on the South Coast and in the upper 80s inland. Overnight lows in the upper 50s are expected.

Cooler weather will return by Friday as a low-pressure system moves in with a strong onshore flow, weather officials say.

Meanwhile, the high heat, low humidity, very dry vegetation and breezy conditions will bring an elevated risk of wildfire this week.

The weather service is advising that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle, even if windows are partially open. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

