Attention San Marino Transplants: New Book Tracks Your History

Just in time for 100th anniversary, San Marino: A Centennial History is on sale now online

The communities of San Marino and Santa Barbara — or, more specifically, Montecito — have deep and longstanding ties. With that in mind, the Centennial Book Committee of the San Marino Historical Society is proud to present San Marino: A Centennial History.

Author Elizabeth Pomeroy skillfully shaped the stories of the past into an exciting and illuminating book that leads the reader from the early era of abundant water, blue skies and ranches to the San Marino of today. A rich collection of photos and maps help to illustrate the story of this unique San Gabriel Valley community, which was incorporated in 1913 and celebrates its 100th anniversary next year.

The addition of people’s personal stories make the history of San Marino come alive.

Many contributed to the creation of this book. Pomeroy and the Centennial Book Committee worked for four years to help make it a reality. Committee members included Ave Bortz, Judith Carter, Wayne Carter, Nick Curry, Julie Fedde, Linda Molino, Lee Mothershead, Ivy Sun, Bob Twist and David Zeidberg. The creative team ofJeff Lapides of First Water Design and Charley Allen and Doreen Chen of Charley Allen Imaging Experts combined the text and illustrations into a work of art.

San Marino: A Centennial History is priced at $55 per copy, or $67.31 with tax and shipping.

Click here for more information about the book, or click here to purchase the book online. Contact the nonprofit San Marino Historical Society at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 626.305.9375.

— Julie Fedde is a member of the San Marino Historical Society.