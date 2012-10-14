Clerks Subdue Man Who Tried to Rob Liquor Store

Aldo Gonzalez, 22, was booked on armed robbery charge, according to Santa Maria police

A 22-year-old suspected gang member was arrested after he got into a physical altercation with two liquor store clerks while attempting to rob the store, Santa Maria police said Sunday.

Officers were called to Maguey Liquor, 400 W. Main St., at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance, and found Aldo Gonzalez struggling with a male and female clerk, said Sgt. Jesus Valle, a department spokesman.

After Gonzalez was detained, investigation revealed that he had attempted to rob the store armed with a small wooden baseball bat, Valle said.

“The suspect charged into the store, covering his face with his shirt, and confronted the clerks with the bat,” Valle said. “The suspect climbed onto the counter and demanded money from the cash register. When he reached into the cash register, the clerks grabbed him and a violent confrontation ensued.”

The clerks were able to detain Gonzalez until police arrived, Valle said.

Gonazalez, who suffered multiple contusions to his head, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, then was taken to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Maria substation, where he was booked on suspicion of armed robbery with a gang enhancement, Valle said.

No injuries to the clerks were reported.

