Deputies Seek Man Who Fired Shot in Isla Vista

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who fired a shot outside an Isla Vista apartment during a verbal argument early Sunday, according to the Santa Babara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde Road at about 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of a gun being fired, said Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman.

Several witnesses reported that an unknown suspect walking down the street became involved in an argument with residents near an apartment building, Williams said.

The suspect brandished a chrome, semi-automatic handgun, and fired a single shot toward the building, Williams said.

Deputies searched the area and found an expended shell casing, said Williams, adding that no one was injured when the shot was fired.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, 19 to 22 years old, 5-foot-6 and 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing an Oakland Raiders hat, blue jeans, and a gray UCSB sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

