Music Fills the Air at Fiddlers’ Convention in Goleta

Musicians entertained the crowds and themselves at 41st annual event

Music filled the air Sunday at Goleta’s Rancho La Patera & Stow House, which hosted the 41st Annual Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention and Festival.

Strolling the scenic grounds on a beautiful fall day was like a trip back in time, as around each corner there seemed to be yet another group of musicians playing fiddles, banjos, guitars and virtually every other kind of acoustic instrument. Music truly was in the air.

Festival highlights included Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, Genticorum, Cache Valley Drifters, Modal Tease, Kalinka, King Baby & Son, James Wimmer and Stuart Mason, and special guests Honeysuckle Possums.

Groups were set up in several shady spots to accommodate jam sessions for musicians from beginners on up.

The festival also featured one of the premier Old Time music contests on the West Coast, which was open to all ages and levels.

Local-brewed beer was served from The Brewhouse and wine was poured by Sanford Wines.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise’s local and international community service projects.

Click here for more information on the 41st Annual Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention and Festival.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.