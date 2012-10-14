Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Music Fills the Air at Fiddlers’ Convention in Goleta

Musicians entertained the crowds and themselves at 41st annual event

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 14, 2012 | 10:29 p.m.

Longtime local favorite the Cache Valley Drifters entertained the crowd Sunday afternoon at the 41st Annual Old Time Fiddlers' Convention and Festival. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
Longtime local favorite the Cache Valley Drifters entertained the crowd Sunday afternoon at the 41st Annual Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention and Festival. Click here for a gallery of photos from the event. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Music filled the air Sunday at Goleta’s Rancho La Patera & Stow House, which hosted the 41st Annual Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention and Festival.

Strolling the scenic grounds on a beautiful fall day was like a trip back in time, as around each corner there seemed to be yet another group of musicians playing fiddles, banjos, guitars and virtually every other kind of acoustic instrument. Music truly was in the air.

Festival highlights included Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, Genticorum, Cache Valley Drifters, Modal Tease, Kalinka, King Baby & Son, James Wimmer and Stuart Mason, and special guests Honeysuckle Possums.

Groups were set up in several shady spots to accommodate jam sessions for musicians from beginners on up.

The festival also featured one of the premier Old Time music contests on the West Coast, which was open to all ages and levels.

Local-brewed beer was served from The Brewhouse and wine was poured by Sanford Wines.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise’s local and international community service projects.

Click here for more information on the 41st Annual Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention and Festival.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 