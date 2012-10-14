People’s Self-Help Housing Welcomes Community to Taste of Hope Benefit

Join Peoples’ Self-Help Housing for the 3rd Annual Central Coast Taste of Hope from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the outdoor courtyard of the beautiful Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St.

Honorary event co-chairs are internationally renowned chef Michael Hutchings and Bobbie Rubin.

Event chairpersons are Charles Stacy and Yolanda Baptiste, assisted by committee members Lin Aubuchon, Corky Duncan, Jeanette Duncan, Mary Lou Harms, Carolyn Johnson, Erin Griffin Kossen, Dennis Merenbach, Annette Montoya, Ann Moore, George Primbs M.D., Rochelle Rose, Gabe Saglie, Kate Schwab, Monica Scholl and Nadine Turner.

More than 30 wineries, brewers, restaurants and caterers from all over the South Coast will share samplings of their finest! Live music will be provided by the Montecito Jazz Project! Purveyors to date include Alere Wines, Alma Rosa Winery, Artesian Liquid Shi, Ca’ Dario Restaurant, California Pizza Kitchen, Casa Blanca, Clos Pepe Vineyards, Cody’s Café, Consilience & Tre Anelli Wines, Cottonwood Canyon, Daniel Gehrs Wines, Frolicking Frog, Island Brewing Co., Jolly Brothers Catering, Lions Peak Vineyards, Los Cinco Locos Wine, Marmalade Café, Michael’s Catering, Mimosa Restaurant, New West Catering, Nimita’s Cuisine, Rincon Beach Club & Catering, Riverbench Winery, Via Maestra 42, Viva Oliva, Whitcraft Winery and World Cuisine. There will be a “Taster’s Choice” awards for vintners and food purveyors, which will be voted on by Taste of Hope attendees.

In addition, there will be a large silent auction with more than 150 interesting gift certificates and auction items, including original artwork (by well-know local artists such as Larry Iwerks, Chris Chapman and Whitney Abbott, jewelry, hotel stays, wine, restaurant dinners and much more!

Sponsors to date include U.S. Bank, Rabobank, Community Economics Inc., Montecito Bank & Trust, MarBorg Industries, Chase Bank, CSA Architects, Citrix Online, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Community West Bank, Penfield & Smith Engineers, Charles Stacy, Carolyn Johnson, Javier Ortiz and others. Sponsorships range from $500 to $15,000 and are still available by calling Rochelle Rose at 805.699.7227.

“We are extremely proud of the difference Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has made in the 25 communities we serve in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties,” said Taste of Hope event chairman Charles Stacy. “For over four decades we’ve been making it possible for low-income families, seniors and special-need groups to a have an affordable place to live. A stable home life positively affects every other aspect of their lives. Households are able to devote more of their income to education, nutritious food and medical care. Seeing those thousands of faces happy families moving into their first home, tenants getting the key to their affordable apartment, and a homeless person moving from the street or a shelter has made this a rewarding experience.”

Stacy expressed particular appreciation for the beautiful venue selected for the celebration fundraiser.

“Whether you’ve supported us in the past or are just getting to know us, we hope you’ll come and enjoy the gorgeous setting, wonderful food and music, plus exciting auction items that will be a part of the event,” he said.

The mission of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is to provide affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors, and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast.

Peoples’ progress over the past 42years has been impressive. The nonprofit organization has helped more than 1,150 low-incomes households own their first home with a sweat-equity investment. Peoples’ developed and now manages more than 1,350 rental units in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with currently more than 4,000 residents. Peoples’ Self-Help Housing continues to be committed to developing vibrant neighborhoods, building safe, attractive, high-quality housing and to provide innovative supportive services so that their residents develop greater self-sufficiency and better quality of life. PSHH is the premiere affordable housing and community developer in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Tickets for Taste of Hope are $75 at the door and $100 VIP (includes special seating and wine gift). For reservations, call Monica Scholl at 805.699.7220.

Click here for more information or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Rochelle Rose is fund development director of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.