Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Marketing Firm Launches Edu-tainment Center

The Search Engine Pros turns to bank of videos to keep clients up to speed on web strategy

By The Search Engine Pros | October 15, 2012 | 3:02 a.m.

The Search Engine Pros, a leading Santa Barbara marketing team, has created an “edutainment center” — a collection of the web’s best videos on social media, search engine optimization, Google AdWords, web design and e-Business web strategy.

“We thought the videos would be helpful to our loyal followers who seek knowledge on the topics of SEO, PPC, social media and web design,” said Taylor Reaume, founder of The Search Engine Pros. “The videos provide unique insights and tips that will give you an edge on the business battlefield.”

The Search Engine Pros Edu-tainment center is a great resource for anyone looking to broaden their knowledge of online business, Reaume said. The videos are a collection of unique perspectives on how to grow a business. Entrepreneurs and small business owners will enjoy the entertaining collection of videos on e-business, venture capital, sales and motivation.

The term edutainment was used as early as 1948 by The Walt Disney Co. to describe the True-Life Adventures series. Educational entertainment is any entertainment content that is designed to educate as well as to amuse. Content with a high degree of both educational and entertainment value is known as edutainment.

“By adding massive value to our customer base, we’ve noticed people refer us more often,” said Reaume. “This is a big part of our strategy, finding ways to add value.”

As an online marketing team, The Search Engine Pros help you gain a better grasp of what is often a complex maze of decisions; help ensure that decisions you make are carried out; and keep your strategies up-to-date. The company’s clients include small business owners, authors, financial professionals, lawyers, doctors, corporations — people who struggle for time to really focus on their online marketing goals.

Click here to access the videos, or click here for more information on The Search Engine Pros, or call 800.605.4988.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 