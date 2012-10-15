Santa Barbara Marketing Firm Launches Edu-tainment Center

The Search Engine Pros turns to bank of videos to keep clients up to speed on web strategy

The Search Engine Pros, a leading Santa Barbara marketing team, has created an “edutainment center” — a collection of the web’s best videos on social media, search engine optimization, Google AdWords, web design and e-Business web strategy.

“We thought the videos would be helpful to our loyal followers who seek knowledge on the topics of SEO, PPC, social media and web design,” said Taylor Reaume, founder of The Search Engine Pros. “The videos provide unique insights and tips that will give you an edge on the business battlefield.”

The Search Engine Pros Edu-tainment center is a great resource for anyone looking to broaden their knowledge of online business, Reaume said. The videos are a collection of unique perspectives on how to grow a business. Entrepreneurs and small business owners will enjoy the entertaining collection of videos on e-business, venture capital, sales and motivation.

The term edutainment was used as early as 1948 by The Walt Disney Co. to describe the True-Life Adventures series. Educational entertainment is any entertainment content that is designed to educate as well as to amuse. Content with a high degree of both educational and entertainment value is known as edutainment.

“By adding massive value to our customer base, we’ve noticed people refer us more often,” said Reaume. “This is a big part of our strategy, finding ways to add value.”

As an online marketing team, The Search Engine Pros help you gain a better grasp of what is often a complex maze of decisions; help ensure that decisions you make are carried out; and keep your strategies up-to-date. The company’s clients include small business owners, authors, financial professionals, lawyers, doctors, corporations — people who struggle for time to really focus on their online marketing goals.

Click here to access the videos, or click here for more information on The Search Engine Pros, or call 800.605.4988.