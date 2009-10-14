Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:19 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

SCEEP to Bring Bright Ideas About Energy Efficiency to Lemon Festival

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership also will hand out free compact fluorescent light bulbs

By Candice Tang | October 14, 2009 | 9:51 p.m.

Energy efficiency not only helps boost the bottom line of households and businesses, but it contributes to a healthier environment. To that end, the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership will bring tips and energy-efficiency education to the Goleta Lemon Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

“We hope that by making information available in a fun and relevant way, people will see the benefits of using energy-efficient products, like compact fluorescent light bulbs, and make choices that will help both them and the environment,” SCEEP spokeswoman Kirsten Deshler said.

Agencies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy promote the use of CFLs because they use significantly less energy (75 percent less) than traditional light bulbs.

If every home in America replaced just one incandescent light bulb with an Energy Star-qualified CFL, it would save enough energy to light more than 3 million homes and prevent greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to that of 800,000 cars.

SCEEP will hand out free CFLs at the Lemon Festival in an effort to educate the community on new energy-efficiency technology.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

