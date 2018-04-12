Breakers in China: Securing Visas, Passports

Amid his domestic travels this summer, coach Curt Pickering also had his sights set on going abroad.

[Editor’s Note: The Santa Barbara Breakers, champions of the West Coast Pro Basketball League, were invited by the Chinese government to play 12 games Sept. 19 through Oct. 5. This is one in a series of articles by Breakers coach Curt Pickering as he reflects on the experience.]

For most of July, I dedicated it to being a proud dad. My son Sage, 11, competes with basketball for time with his dad during the heart of the basketball season (some would say that is January through December).

So, July began with a trip to Los Angeles for the Kobe Bryant Camp while Santa Barbara residents were consumed with the Gap Fire and its potential catastrophe. We had five great days at the Loyola Marymount University campus, making new friends and brushing up against Bryant occasionally.

When that concluded, I attended a tryout camp for several Santa Barbara Breakers players who were auditioning for a job with two professional teams in Japan. After two days in Long Beach, I took Sage to the Lakers Camp at UCSB . The camp was a great opportunity for learning the skills under superb coaches and a positive environment. It was another five-day event for Sage that we both savored.

It was now July 10 (my birthday), so I made my annual pilgrimmage to Las Vegas to the NBA Summer Pro League to meet old friends in the NBA and recruit potential players for the China excursion. It was a great week of games and hanging out with past acquaintances. I also attended a tryout camp of 150 free-agent players who were vying for jobs in Korea.

The final days of July were spent traveling to the great state of Montana. There is nothing more exuberating than to leave the computers and cell phones off and smell the natural breeze of Flathead Lake as wild deer dance uninhibited along the beach line.

Upon returning to Santa Barbara and before Old Spanish Days, guilt took over and I began the tedious task of processing visas and passports for each player selected for the China tour. The hours led into days as I was required to receive two passport photos from each player as well as their valid passports. This eventually led me to making two trips to Los Angeles to secure these items. It also necessitated learning how to meticulously fill out complicated sports business visas, unlike normal visa forms.

It was now late August, and with the exception of the visas being approved, we were on course for setting sail Sept. 16 from Los Angeles to Shanghai.

During late August and into early September, I made several trips to Los Angeles to watch our players scrimmage, envisioning the chemistry necessary to unveil a successful team for China.

On Sept. 8, I was able to make payment for the visas to the Chinese Consulate in downtown Los Angeles. We were now officially accepted for travel to the Republic of China.

The final process before leaving the United States was to conduct intense practices for the players and determine how the pieces all fit. With the exception of one player, each athlete was in superior conditioned shape. Now it was just a matter of creating a set of offenses along with a variety of defenses: man to man; full- and half-court traps and zones to benefit and complement the skills that we possessed both as a team and individually speaking.

With the refined assistance of Priscilla, our team photographer, the finishing touch was meeting briefly with Mayor Marty Blum and the City Council members, as well as Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

This journey to China was more than just basketball. We were representing the great city of Santa Barbara. It was an honor to behold that responsibility. Thus, we were seeking their blessings in our travels to a foreign land.

Coming up: Flight 586, Chinese food and the first week of games in China.

Curt Pickering is coach of the Santa Barbara Breakers.