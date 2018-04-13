Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 
 

California Emergency Services Association Honors Nava

By John Mann | October 15, 2008 | 4:02 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, chairman of the Joint Committee on Emergency Services & Homeland Security, was honored Wednesday by the California Emergency Services Association for his exceptional work in support of California’s emergency and disaster response system and frontline emergency responders.

“It is an honor to receive this award from the California Emergency Services Association on behalf of my work to improve emergency and disaster response for the state of California,” Nava said. “I am humbled to be recognized by those who are on the front lines, who work to protect all of us everyday when a disaster or an emergency strikes.”

Last week, Nava joined Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and local and statewide public safety officials in San Diego, the site of some of last year’s most devastating wildfires, at a bill signing ceremony for his legislation, Assembly 38, the California Emergency Services Act.

This legislation creates a new cabinet-level agency by combining the Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security. The measure will streamline and improve how the state oversees and coordinates emergency preparedness, response, recovery and homeland security activities in the state. Upon implementation, California will be more prepared for and better able to respond to earthquakes, floods, fires, tsunamis and acts of terrorism, as well as public health disasters, such as pandemic flu.

During Nava’s tenure in the legislature, he has authored a number of bills related to emergency services, disaster response and recovery. Recently, the governor signed Nava’s AB 2796, the Disaster Liability Protection Act., which provides protections from civil liability for those businesses and non-profits that donate goods, services, labor, equipment, resources, and facilities before and during an emergency.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 
