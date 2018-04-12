Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 

Community Symposium to Focus on Health Care Needs, Solutions

By William Boyer | October 15, 2008 | 7:22 p.m.

A community symposium, “Crisis in Health Care: Solutions for the Safety Net,” will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, 305 E. Anapamu St.

Guest speakers include Dr. Elliot Schulman, director and health officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department; Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer, professor at Loyola Marymount University and rabbi for Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara; and U.S. Rep. Lois Capps.

The public is invited to attend and engage in a community discussion on how to best address the health care needs of the community. There will be a panel discussion led by the Rev. Pam Washburn, director of spiritual care at Cottage Hospital, where distinguished panelists will explore the health care crisis from a variety of perspectives.

Panelists include 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf; Dr. Lynn Jahnke, medical director of Casa Esperanza; Dr. Chris Lambert of the Santa Barbara Medical Society; Gerry Arcuri, Hospital Association of Southern California, Ventura/Santa Barbara Region; R. Lyle Luman, CEO of CenCal Health; and Walt Hamilton, executive director of Service Employees International Union, Local 620.

The goal of the symposium is to educate people about the crisis in health care and encourage and equip them to become engaged in finding local solutions. The symposium will look at the health care system’s injustices, revitalize social conscience and explore partnerships to respond to local needs. The symposium is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 805.963.3579.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 