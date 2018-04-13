Former SBCC Assistant Football Coach Raymond Schaack Dies

Schaack, a line coach for the team in the 1970s and '80s, had pancreatic cancer.

Raymond Schaack, who spent more than a decade as a line coach for the Santa Barbara City College football team in the 1970s and ‘80s, died at his home on Sunday. He was 70.

“I’m very saddened,” said Bob Dinaberg, SBCC’s head football coach from 1969-86. “He gave a lot to a lot of young people. He was a great motivator who got the best out of his kids.”

Schaack, known as “Coach” or “Ray,” was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May, one day after learning that his beloved black labrador Baron had a spinal tumor.

In 1959, Schaack was named Little All-American as a two-way lineman for UCSB and was later inducted into the Gauchos’ Hall of Fame.

“He was considered the best lineman in UCSB history,” said Tim Tremblay, who inducted Schaack into the UCSB Hall of Fame. “I’ve known him since 1970, and he’s one of the best coaches ever.”

Schaack was drafted by the Chicago Bears and played a few years with the Oakland Raiders before his NFL career was cut short by injury. He became a wood shop teacher at Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools as well as Santa Barbara Junior High. He was also the head football coach at Dos Pueblos.

Schaack coached four All-American linemen at SBCC: Don Hopwood, Jeff Chaffin, John Tremblay and Spencer Lymon.

“We lost a good one there,” said Vic Batastini, a longtime friend who coached with Schaack at SBCC. “His real love was Vaquero football. He was a member of the Vaquero booster club and always will be. He had a great knack for coaching linemen. They came in as kids and went out as men. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever seen. He was way, way ahead of his time.”

Schaack is survived by his wife, Maryann, as well as a daughter, Sandra Brown, and stepson, John Richards, by a previous marriage.

A liturgy mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Raphael’s Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., followed by private burial at Santa Barbara Cemetery. A celebration of life gathering will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tee-Off Restaurant, 3627 State St.

A foundation has been established in the coach’s honor to provide scholarships for football athletes at SBCC. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ray Schaack Memorial Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 7, Goleta, CA 93116, or a charity of choice.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.