Golf: First-place Vaqueros Win By 1

SBCC holds off Bakersfield to stretch its WSC lead.

By Dave Loveton | October 15, 2008 | 11:39 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team didn’t play its best golf on Wednesday, but the Vaqueros still played well enough to hold off Bakersfield and capture WSC No. 6 at San Dimas Golf Club.

SBCC shot 339 to edge the Renegades by a stroke. SBCC (29-1) stretched its lead over second-place Canyons (24-6) to five games with three meets remaining.

Katherine James of Bakersfield was the medalist at 2-over par 74. Asaka Sim led SBCC with an 81, followed by Jackie Molstad (84) and Jenna Boyle (86).

“Today was kind of a hangover from the Cal St. Monterey tournament,” Vaquero coach Chuck Melendez said. “It was a six-hour round and we didn’t play well. I’m very happy to get the win. We finished strong after a slow start.”

SBCC has its only home match of the season at 10 a.m. Monday with WSC No. 7 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

WSC No. 6
At par-72 San Dimas Golf Club

» Team scores: SBCC 339, Bakersfield 340, Canyons 366, Moorpark 394, Glendale 417, Citrus (no score).

» Medalist: Kathrine James, B, 74. SBCC scores—Asaka Sim 81, Jackie Molstad 84, Jenna Boyle 86, Sumika Sim 88.

» WSC standings: 1, SBCC 29-1. 2, Canyons 24-6. 3, Moorpark 15-15. 4, Bakersfield 10-20. 5, Glendale 9-21. 6, Citus 3-27.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

