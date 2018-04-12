Golf: San Marcos Girls Host Ventura
Ventura had only four girls and couldn't post scores; Zaira Barbosa medaled for the Royals.
By Shawn Ricci | October 15, 2008 | 10:05 p.m.
The San Marcos girls’ golf team on Wednesday hosted Ventura at Santa Barbara Golf Club with a par of 37.
Unfortunately, Ventura had only four girls and couldn’t post scores.
San Marcos’ scores were: Katie Blum 50, Zaira Barbosa 48, Sofi Castanon 61, Cat Lefemine 49 and Alexandria Peretiako 49. The medalist was Barbosa.
I am pleased with having four girls within two strokes of one another and at 50 or below.
Shawn Ricci coaches girls’ golf at San Marcos High.
