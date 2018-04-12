Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 

Rep. Capps Lauds Obama’s Presidential Debate Performance

By Sarah Ethington | October 15, 2008 | 11:59 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps released the following statement after watching Wednesday night’s final 2008 presidential debate:

“Sen. (Barack) Obama has shown throughout this long campaign that he has the judgment, vision and temperament to lead this country in these very troubled times. We saw again tonight a demonstration of his mastery of the issues and ability to deal forthrightly with the tough challenges facing our country.

“I particularly appreciate his consistent appeal to what (Abraham) Lincoln called ‘the better nature of our angels.’ It has been extremely unfortunate to see the increasing harshness that has overtaken our political discourse, especially in the last few years.

“We really need a leader to bring America together so we can meet the huge challenges facing our country. Barack Obama has shown that he is willing and able to be that leader.”

Sarah Ethington is campaign manager of the Friends of Lois Capps 2008 campaign.

