Rep. Capps Lauds Obama’s Presidential Debate Performance
By Sarah Ethington | October 15, 2008 | 11:59 p.m.
Rep. Lois Capps released the following statement after watching Wednesday night’s final 2008 presidential debate:
“Sen. (Barack) Obama
has shown throughout this long campaign that he has the judgment, vision and temperament to lead this country in these very troubled times. We saw again tonight a demonstration of his mastery of the issues and ability to deal forthrightly with the tough challenges facing our country.
“I particularly appreciate his consistent appeal to what (Abraham) Lincoln called ‘the better nature of our angels.’ It has been extremely unfortunate to see the increasing harshness that has overtaken our political discourse, especially in the last few years.
“We really need a leader to bring America together so we can meet the huge challenges facing our country. Barack Obama has shown that he is willing and able to be that leader.”
Sarah Ethington is campaign manager of the Friends of Lois Capps 2008 campaign.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.