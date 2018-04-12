Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Soccer: Warriors Whip No. 12 Fresno Pacific

The men's game included six cards issued and 34 fouls.

By Ron Smith | October 15, 2008 | 9:18 p.m.

In a physical game that saw six cards issued and 34 fouls, Westmont College’s men’s soccer team (5-5-1, 2-3-1 GSAC) handed No. 12 Fresno Pacific a 3-0 loss at Russ Carr Field on Saturday. Andrew Schneider, Anthony Strunz and Jonathon Scoff each scored for the Warriors, who outshot the Sunbirds 19-9.

After a scoreless first half, Westmont found itself one man up on the Sunbirds after a red card was issued on Edison Gonzalez just 3 1/2 minutes into the second half. Less the five minutes later, the Warriors took advantage, scoring their first goal off the foot of senior forward Schneider. Fellow senior Jake Joiner and Schneider were one-on-one with the Fresno Pacific keeper when Joyner passed the ball to Schneider, who scored from 12 yards out.

The Warriors scored again in the 75th minute off a corner kick opportunity. Freshman midfielder Henry Sarmiento sent the corner kick into the box where sophomore midfielder Strunz redirected the pass to the top right-hand corner of the net.

The final goal came in the 81st minute when senior midfielder Sammy Montemer crossed the ball from the left-hand baseline. Sunbird goalkeeper Tim Nightingale, who had entered the game just 30 seconds earlier, intercepted the pass but couldn’t hold onto the ball. Sophomore midfielder Anthony Baker tracked down the ball right of the goal and used a single touch to send a pass to senior Schoff in front of the goal. Schoff headed in the pass to put Westmont up 3-0.

With the win, Westmont moves into a three-way tie for sixth place in the GSAC standings. The Warriors, who have accumulated seven points (three points for a win, one for a tie) are tied with Hope International (8-2-2, 2-2-1 GSAC) and California Baptist (6-4-2, 2-2-1 GSAC). The Master’s (7-1-3, 2-1-2 GSAC) is in fifth place with eight points, while Fresno Pacific (7-2-1, 3-2-1 GSAC) is in fourth place with 10 points. Vanguard (7-3-2, 5-0-1 GSAC) sits atop the conference with 16 points, and No. 5 Azusa Pacific (7-2-3, 4-0-1 GSAC) is in second place with 13. In third place is No. 13 Concordia (7-5-1, 4-2 GSAC) with 12 points.

Concordia is Westmont’s next opponent. The two will meet up in Irvine at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 