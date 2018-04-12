Soccer: Warriors Whip No. 12 Fresno Pacific

In a physical game that saw six cards issued and 34 fouls, Westmont College’s men’s soccer team (5-5-1, 2-3-1 GSAC) handed No. 12 Fresno Pacific a 3-0 loss at Russ Carr Field on Saturday. Andrew Schneider, Anthony Strunz and Jonathon Scoff each scored for the Warriors, who outshot the Sunbirds 19-9.

After a scoreless first half, Westmont found itself one man up on the Sunbirds after a red card was issued on Edison Gonzalez just 3 1/2 minutes into the second half. Less the five minutes later, the Warriors took advantage, scoring their first goal off the foot of senior forward Schneider. Fellow senior Jake Joiner and Schneider were one-on-one with the Fresno Pacific keeper when Joyner passed the ball to Schneider, who scored from 12 yards out.

The Warriors scored again in the 75th minute off a corner kick opportunity. Freshman midfielder Henry Sarmiento sent the corner kick into the box where sophomore midfielder Strunz redirected the pass to the top right-hand corner of the net.

The final goal came in the 81st minute when senior midfielder Sammy Montemer crossed the ball from the left-hand baseline. Sunbird goalkeeper Tim Nightingale, who had entered the game just 30 seconds earlier, intercepted the pass but couldn’t hold onto the ball. Sophomore midfielder Anthony Baker tracked down the ball right of the goal and used a single touch to send a pass to senior Schoff in front of the goal. Schoff headed in the pass to put Westmont up 3-0.

With the win, Westmont moves into a three-way tie for sixth place in the GSAC standings. The Warriors, who have accumulated seven points (three points for a win, one for a tie) are tied with Hope International (8-2-2, 2-2-1 GSAC) and California Baptist (6-4-2, 2-2-1 GSAC). The Master’s (7-1-3, 2-1-2 GSAC) is in fifth place with eight points, while Fresno Pacific (7-2-1, 3-2-1 GSAC) is in fourth place with 10 points. Vanguard (7-3-2, 5-0-1 GSAC) sits atop the conference with 16 points, and No. 5 Azusa Pacific (7-2-3, 4-0-1 GSAC) is in second place with 13. In third place is No. 13 Concordia (7-5-1, 4-2 GSAC) with 12 points.

Concordia is Westmont’s next opponent. The two will meet up in Irvine at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.