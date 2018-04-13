Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Soccer: Wright Scores Twice in 4-1 Win, Putting SBCC in First in WSC

The unbeaten Vaquero women have outscored their opponents 40-6.

By Dave Loveton | October 15, 2008 | 3:46 p.m.

Just hours after the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team took over sole possession of first place in the Western State Conference, the Vaquero women’s team did the same thing with a 4-1 victory over Cuesta at La Playa Stadium.

Brieanna Wright scored a pair of first-half goals, helping the No. 8-ranked Vaqueros take a 3-0 halftime lead. Wright booted in a corner kick by Caitlin Linas in the 10th minute, and Shannon Lynott converted a penalty kick six minutes later. In the 35th minute, Wright found the upper left corner on a short pass from Laura Spivack.

SBCC (9-0-4, 4-0-0) is unbeaten through its first 13 games and has outscored its opponents 40-6. Last year, the Vaqueros went unbeaten in their first 17 outings.

“We’re difficult to beat at home,” said coach John Sisterson, whose club is 6-0-1 at home this year and 14-0-4 in the past two seasons. “We were very comfortable tonight. It was nice see Ricky (Fien) get her first goal.”

After Cuesta (5-8-1, 1-3-0) scored in the 68th minute, Fien scored on a rebound of a shot by Danna Wahlund that came straight back off the left post.

The Vaqueros will travel to No. 10 Ventura (9-3-1, 3-0-0) for a first-place showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 