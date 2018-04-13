Soccer: Wright Scores Twice in 4-1 Win, Putting SBCC in First in WSC

Just hours after the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team took over sole possession of first place in the Western State Conference, the Vaquero women’s team did the same thing with a 4-1 victory over Cuesta at La Playa Stadium.

Brieanna Wright scored a pair of first-half goals, helping the No. 8-ranked Vaqueros take a 3-0 halftime lead. Wright booted in a corner kick by Caitlin Linas in the 10th minute, and Shannon Lynott converted a penalty kick six minutes later. In the 35th minute, Wright found the upper left corner on a short pass from Laura Spivack

SBCC (9-0-4, 4-0-0) is unbeaten through its first 13 games and has outscored its opponents 40-6. Last year, the Vaqueros went unbeaten in their first 17 outings.

“We’re difficult to beat at home,” said coach John Sisterson, whose club is 6-0-1 at home this year and 14-0-4 in the past two seasons. “We were very comfortable tonight. It was nice see Ricky (Fien) get her first goal.”

After Cuesta (5-8-1, 1-3-0) scored in the 68th minute, Fien scored on a rebound of a shot by Danna Wahlund that came straight back off the left post.

The Vaqueros will travel to No. 10 Ventura (9-3-1, 3-0-0) for a first-place showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.