Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 
 

Susan Estrich: Say Goodnight, Jesse

Can the Rev. Jackson ever be silenced? Perhaps with a President Obama in office.

By Susan Estrich | October 16, 2008 | 2:47 a.m.

A Barack Obama victory in less than three weeks would mean many things at home and abroad. It would mean a new team on foreign and domestic policy and new political leadership for both the Democratic Party and the country. And it would mean, finally, the end of any excuse to listen to the self-involved, selfish and stupid rantings of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich
Earlier this year, Jackson made a complete fool of himself with his jealous tirade against Obama, spoken into an open mike and ultimately heard by millions. It doesn’t bear repeating, and I would not be writing about it today were it not for the sad but not surprising fact that Jackson is now selling himself as a member of Obama’s “family” — or vice versa — and pontificating in an ignorant and divisive way about the changes an Obama administration would bring.

If you didn’t know better, you might think Jackson wants Obama to lose. I wouldn’t be surprised if he does. A President Obama would make Jackson politically irrelevant.

Jackson’s latest outburst came during the inaugural World Policy Forum held at some fancy resort in France. The only surprise here is that it seems to have taken almost a week for Jackson’s drivel to reach U.S. shores. It’s arrived now, proving once again that the man who once called New York “Hymietown” has learned very little from his mistakes.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you will. Check out www.drudgereport.com. The headline is impossible to overlook. “Jesse Jackson: Under Obama, ‘decades of putting Israel’s interests first’ would end.” According to Jackson, the “Zionists who have controlled American policy for decades” would lose clout.

Could he have really said these things? So it appears. But why?

Let’s eliminate the obvious reasons for concern about such a comment. Could Jackson know something about Obama’s plans that the rest of us don’t? Short answer: No.

Jackson didn’t pretend — how could he? — to be an Obama adviser or confidant. He called himself a “supporter,” although I can think of other words to describe a guy who would talk about Obama the way he did. But, of course, Jesse being Jesse, he couldn’t stop there.

Tens of millions of people are Obama supporters. Being an Obama supporter wouldn’t make Jackson worth listening to. Obama, Jackson told the New York Post, is “a neighbor or, better still, a member of the family.” Better for whom? Jackson’s son has long been close to Obama, and his daughter went to school with Michelle Obama. But that doesn’t make Jackson a member of the Obama family. Not even close.

Could Jackson be right, even if he doesn’t have any inside information? Short answer: No.

Bad news, Jesse: “Zionists” haven’t controlled U.S. foreign policy for decades. Americans have — Americans who recognize that Israel is the only stable democracy in the Middle East, a stalwart friend to America, and that supporting Israel is right both strategically and morally. Those Americans also would control policy during an Obama administration.

Indeed, during the primaries, the Obama campaign crowed about just how many former foreign policy advisers from the Bill Clinton administration were now working for Obama. Call them what you will, Jesse, they’re on their way back. The senator himself repeatedly went out of his way to assure voters that he and Hillary Clinton were in fundamental agreement on protecting the security of the state of Israel. Expecting a major change in policy from the “Zionist control” of the last decades? No such “luck.”

So if he doesn’t have inside information — and he doesn’t even seem to know the people who would — why is Jackson spouting off in a way that is certain to cause concern among the millions of voters, Jews and non-Jews alike, who are firmly committed to the security of the state of Israel, and whose support, both in terms of financial backing and actual votes, Obama needs if he is to turn his lead in the polls into an actual victory in November?

Jackson is many things, but stupid he isn’t. He has to understand when he makes comments such as this that, first, they will get back to America, more likely sooner than later, and that when they do, they will, unless repudiated, hurt and not help Obama. At best, they are divisive. At worst, they are harmful to Obama. So why make them, even if you believe them?

The short — and unavoidable — answer is that Jackson doesn’t want Obama to become president of the United States. The election of Obama means Jackson is wrong: that America is not hopelessly racist; that the politics of victimization is not the right answer for blacks; that a qualified black candidate can do what an unqualified one couldn’t.

Say goodnight, Jesse. A new day is dawning, and it’s not about “Zionists” losing control. If Jackson can look in the mirror, he will see who is about to lose control and credibility. Couldn’t happen soon enough.

Best-selling author Susan Estrich is the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 