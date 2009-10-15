Animal Services Reports Outbreak in Canine Parvovirus

Owners are urged to make sure their dogs are vaccinated for the disease

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has reported a number of cases of parvovirus in dogs throughout the county.

The serious and often deadly disease tends to affect puppies more frequently than it affects adult dogs, although any dog can be at risk. Dog owners are urged to vaccinate their dogs.

Parvo is a virus that attacks the lining of the digestive system and prevents the dog from being able to properly absorb nutrients. Symptoms usually begin with a high fever, lethargy, depression and loss of appetite. Secondary symptoms appear as severe gastrointestinal distress, including vomiting and bloody diarrhea. In many cases, dehydration, shock or death can follow.

Owners of puppies should contact a veterinarian to receive the canine parvovirus vaccination series. Follow the veterinarian’s advice on the vaccination schedule. Adult dogs should receive the parvovirus vaccination as part of their yearly shot package. Dogs 4 months or older are required to be rabies vaccinated and licensed.

If a puppy or dog is exhibiting any of the symptoms of parvo, veterinary treatment is required. Help prevent the spread of the disease by keeping infected dogs isolated from all other dogs for at least one month during recovering, by cleaning up the dog’s stool, and by using a one-part chlorine bleach to 30 parts hot water disinfectant on food and water bowls, bedding and on outdoor areas such as patios. If a pet is unvaccinated, do not take it to places where interaction with other dogs is likely.

Parvovirus is specific to dogs and is not transmitted to humans or pets of a different species, such as cats. Consult a veterinarian with questions or concerns.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.