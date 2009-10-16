Letter to the Editor: Afghan Airlift

Why not an Afghan Airlift like the Berlin Airlift?
We are trying to win the hearts and minds of the Afghan people, so why not drop food and supplies to the people instead of spending billions of dollars on military
equipment.
For instance, Afghanistan has no electricity in 70 percent of its homes, so drop solar-powered flashlights. At $20 apiece, $1 billion would buy 50 million. Afghanistan’s population is 33 million. That means we could give everybody in the country light at night.
John Lynch
Santa Barbara