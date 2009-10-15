Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:06 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Photography, Travel and Death on Display at UCSB Art Museum

Admission is free to the exhibitions, open through Jan. 31, 2010

By UCSB | October 15, 2009

The depth of the extensive photography collection at UCSB’s University Art Museum will be on display in two of the museum’s four fall exhibitions, which opened Wednesday.

“Holiday: 19th-Century Travel Photography and Popular Tourism” is based on photos of popular travel destinations that were considered culturally significant, ancient or mysterious. Conceived by Elyse Gonzales, the museum’s curator, the exhibition also features brochures, guidebooks, maps, personal accounts and stereograms from the University Libraries.

Until the mid-19th century, travel through Europe and the Orient was reserved for the aristocracy as part of the Grand Tour. With the development of rail and steamship lines, foreign travel became more accessible to the middle classes. At the same time, photography was transformed by the invention of the albumen print, which allowed mass reproduction of high-quality images using glass negatives. Commercial photography firms, including the Fratelli Alinari (whose photo archive exists today) set up studios to take photographs that were the postcards of their day, sold as souvenirs, collected and increasingly used to teach students and armchair travelers about the art, architecture and cultures of these foreign lands.

“Holiday” shows where the new tourists went and why, taking visitors on an imaginary voyage to places that offered ancient grandeur, religious significance or fascinating glimpses of the exotic and primitive.

Augmenting the photos are period books, including memoirs, travel agency catalogues, guidebooks, maps and antique stereoscopes used to view three-dimensional images known as stereograms. Many of the books will be displayed on shelves in a small “reading room” where visitors may sit down to peruse them. The books and stereograms are drawn from the stacks at UCSB’s Davidson Library and its Special Collections.

Photography is also central to “After Life,” an eclectic selection of images depicting attitudes toward death and dying. Assembled by museum director Kathryn Kanjo, the exhibition also uses sculpture, drawings, paintings and prints to explore how the difficult subject of death is viewed across time and cultures.

In contemporary photographs taken in museums, UCSB art professor Richard Ross and Zoe Leonard remind viewers that observation of life and death is also part of museum display.

Greeting visitors at the entrance to the museum is “Forms and Symbols,” a collection of paintings, prints and sculpture that hint at meaning and imply their messages of power and sexuality. The works date from the 1980s.

As a special treat in time for Halloween, the museum is also displaying “Horror Make-Up,” a performance-based video that was filmed on the New York City subway. Jillian McDonald secretly filmed herself applying cosmetics during her subway ride, transforming herself into a zombie. Locating the audience physically in the subway “performance space” positions them as both voyeurs of her transformation and potential victims of the zombie she becomes.

The four exhibits will be on display through Jan. 31, 2010.

The University Art Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and admission is free.

 

