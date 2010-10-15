School Board Examines Low Rate of Proficiency Among English Learners

Students who are placed in the English Learners category have multiple criteria to hit before being reclassified as fluent English proficient, and that issue was the focus of a discussion by the Santa Barbara school board this week.

The Santa Barbara School District’s criteria include California Standard Test scores of 365 or above, which was approved by the state four years ago, and passing all core classes.

But the federal and state governments have recently stated that districts should use the English-only student average for test scores as a barrier to reclassify students. In the Santa Barbara School District’s case, that would be about 380 for the elementary and secondary districts.

Davis Hayden, the district’s director of Research, Evaluation and Technology, said it’s a disservice to students to reclassify them at a low level, since they don’t become as proficient in English.

Revisiting the test score criteria was requested by DELAC, the District English Learner Advisory Committee that oversees site-specific ELACs, said Cynthia White, director of curriculum and categorical programs.

Though the district is closing the achievement gap, the reclassification rates are extremely low compared with the state average, according to DELAC president Salvador Güereña.

While the average is 10.8 percent, the elementary district has a 0.3 percent reclassification rate and the secondary district a 2.7 percent rate. In addition to strengthening instruction support, getting parents more involved and promoting ELACs at schools, Guerena recommended comparing redesignation criteria to other districts.

DELAC has worked with United Parents/Padres Unidos to create ELAC manuals in both Spanish and English and training materials for participating parents.

The district also should study why long-term English learners, who spend six or more years in that category, have such a low rate of moving into the fluent English proficient category, he said.

That problem is statewide, and he referenced a study by Californians Together — “Reparable Harm: Fulfilling the Unkept Promise of Educational Opportunity for California’s Long Term English Learners” — that identifies many long-term English Learners in high schools as academically deficient in other areas as well.

Board member Susan Deacon said holding English learners to an average of native speakers and passing their core classes — when English speakers aren’t reclassified if they fail them — “doesn’t really feel right,” but she said she supported higher expectations in pursuit of higher results.

The board commended DELAC for its work and asked district staff to come back with more information regarding the criteria to reclassify students. It’s unclear whether changing the test scores are mandated or recommended at this point, White said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.