Cathedral Oaks Bridge Project to Affect Traffic in Goleta

Work on the Cathedral Oaks Bridge replacement project will affect traffic in Goleta starting Monday, Oct. 18, through Nov. 1.

The areas affected include Hollister Avenue near the Sandpiper Golf Club and Highway 101.

Hollister Avenue near Sandpiper will be graded and paved to create the new intersection. While there will be no full road closures, only a single lane will be open to vehicle traffic during the following times:

midnight to 6 a.m., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and midnight to 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Highway 101 will have shoulder and single lane closures over the next two weeks while the falsework is erected over the freeway. The freeway will be closed at the following times: midnight to 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. midnight Monday through Thursday, midnight to 5 a.m. on Fridays, and 10 p.m. to midnight on Sundays. At all other times, one lane of traffic will be open. Caltrans will have signs posted on the freeway and on- and off-ramps to direct traffic.

During the full closures, drivers will be directed as follows:

Those heading north on Highway 101 should exit at Glen Annie/Stroke and take Calle Real through to the northbound on-ramp just past the existing Cathedral Oaks Bridge. Drivers heading south on Highway 101 should exit at Winchester Canyon and take Hollister Avenue to the southbound on-ramp at Glen Annie/Storke.

The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Hollister Avenue and the northbound off-ramp at Winchester Canyon will be closed at the following times: midnight to 5 a.m., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, midnight to 5 a.m. on Fridays and 9 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.

The closures are necessary for the safety of workers and the public. The closures may increase traffic at the Storke/Glen Annie interchange, so drivers may want to allow a little extra time when traveling in that area.

This new intersection is part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project, which will construct a new overcrossing on a new alignment with Cathedral Oaks Road to replace the existing overcrossing at Winchester Canyon Road. The project is proceeding as planned with expected completion in 2011.

