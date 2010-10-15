Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:46 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: SBCC Incumbent Trustees Serve with Dedication and Wisdom

By Joan Livingston | October 15, 2010 | 9:58 p.m.

I support the re-election of my fellow members of the SBCC Board of Trustees.

They have served the college with tireless dedication, quiet service, and the wisdom and purpose that comes only from their long SBCC experience.

Longevity of service at SBCC means the current trustees have been through the good times and have been through the bad times, but have always kept the focus on the success of each and every one of our students.

Longevity of service means a personal commitment to long-range vision and long-range planning that includes monitoring and accounting for results as well.

Longevity of service means never over-committing college resources during good times and never overreacting during bad times.

Longevity of service means efficient, inclusive operating procedures that have stood the test of time,which are confirmed internally by student success and long-term faculty and staff retention, as well as exemplary accreditation reports by outside reporting agencies.

Longevity of service means prudent management of your tax dollars in support of our college mission and its legal obligations.

Longevity of service means ensuring even-handed treatment and stability for all segments of the SBCC community, and never letting the college get torn apart by narrow agendas or special treatment of some people, groups or programs at the expense of others.

Voters can do no better than to re-elect the incumbent SBCC Board of Trustees. Each has earned your vote and will ensure SBCC remains the finest community college in California.

Joan Livingston
SBCC trustee

