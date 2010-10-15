SBCC Sonography Program Receives Its First National Accreditation

The college now has one of only nine such accredited programs in California

SBCC’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program recently was awarded its initial five-year accreditation by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Diagnostic Medical Sonography and the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.

SBCC is now one of only nine accredited diagnostic medical sonography programs in California.

“This accreditation reflects SBCC’s commitment to the highest quality standards and expectations for all of our programs,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC superintendent/president. “Students who graduate from our sonography program and the employers who hire them can be assured that the curriculum and training have met the highest standards set by those in the profession.”

Started in June 2005 with a $232,000 state grant, the 21-month sonography program prepares licensed health-care providers and those with bachelor’s degrees with the specific skills to use ultrasound (high frequency sound waves) to produce dynamic visual images of organs, tissues or blood flow inside the body. A radiation-free imaging modality, sonography is increasingly being used to diagnose heart and vascular disease and as a guide in obtaining cells for tissue biopsy.

Forty-one students have graduated with certificates from the SBCC program thus far with 25 students currently enrolled. The national accreditation status will now guarantee that any future graduates will automatically qualify to take the appropriate board examinations.

Students in the program represent a wide range of health-care professions, including radiographic technologists, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, licensed nurses, and medical doctors or doctors of osteopathic medicine as well as bachelor degree professionals with specified prerequisites.

In offering the program, SBCC partners with a number of clinical affiliates in the Tri-Counties, Kern County and parts of Los Angeles County. In Santa Barbara County, partners include Cottage Health System, Pueblo Radiology, Marian Medical Center and Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

“The classroom component works hand-in-hand with the clinical training,” said Betty Pazich, SBCC’s dean of educational programs. “The college is very grateful to our own staff and to our clinical partners in helping achieve this accreditation status and turning out the best graduates possible.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.