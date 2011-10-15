Mobula Mantas Let Local Divers Get Schooled in Sea of Cortez

(Jim Knowlton / Blue Ocean Productions via Twitter)
Video of more than 1,000 mobula manta rays filmed off La Paz in the Sea of Cortez.
“We filmed these mobula mantas off Isla Espiratu Santos near La Paz ...,” said Jim Knowlton, owner and creative director of Blue Ocean Productions in Ventura. “There must have been a thousand or more — as far as the eye could see.
“I’ve seen them jump out of the water before, but not like this, jumping all around our boat. A magical sea life moment.”
This particular species of mobula ray, mobula Munkiana, jump more frequently than other mobula rays, never grow larger than a meter and are more inclined to school.
Click here for more information on Blue Ocean Productions, or call 805.448.1482. Connect with Blue Ocean Productions on Facebook. Follow Blue Ocean Productions on Twitter: @BlueOceanTV.