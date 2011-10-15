Letter to the Editor: An Open Letter from the Goodland Coalition

Our group, the Goodland Coalition, formed because we wanted to see a treasured agricultural property — the Bishop Ranch — protected from development. Our membership includes many residents of the city of Goleta, from all walks of life, who cherish our agricultural heritage and want to ensure a vibrant agricultural future. All of our members see the enormous community value in preserving fertile ag land.

In preparation for the Goleta City Council vote last month, we wrote letters, called our council members and encouraged the community to get involved. We were thrilled when the Goleta City Council voted unanimously to protect Bishop Ranch from development. We believe the voice of our community was heard.

Our neighbors in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County called the Eastern Goleta Valley are currently being told that development interests seek conversion of certain of the few remaining ag lands there to high-density development. Residents of that area share many of the concerns we have voiced. The Goodland Coalition supports their efforts to keep ag land as ag land within the Eastern Goleta Valley.

Agricultural land is a precious local resource in any community and is something worth fighting for; when it is paved over it is gone forever. We hope that the voice of the Eastern Goleta Valley is heard just as clearly by the county as ours was heard by the city of Goleta.

Bob Wignot

Chairman, The Goodland Coalition