Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:36 am | Fair with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: An Open Letter from the Goodland Coalition

By Bob Wignot for the Goodland Coalition | October 15, 2011 | 8:49 p.m.

Our group, the Goodland Coalition, formed because we wanted to see a treasured agricultural property — the Bishop Ranch — protected from development. Our membership includes many residents of the city of Goleta, from all walks of life, who cherish our agricultural heritage and want to ensure a vibrant agricultural future. All of our members see the enormous community value in preserving fertile ag land.

In preparation for the Goleta City Council vote last month, we wrote letters, called our council members and encouraged the community to get involved. We were thrilled when the Goleta City Council voted unanimously to protect Bishop Ranch from development. We believe the voice of our community was heard.

Our neighbors in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County called the Eastern Goleta Valley are currently being told that development interests seek conversion of certain of the few remaining ag lands there to high-density development. Residents of that area share many of the concerns we have voiced. The Goodland Coalition supports their efforts to keep ag land as ag land within the Eastern Goleta Valley.

Agricultural land is a precious local resource in any community and is something worth fighting for; when it is paved over it is gone forever. We hope that the voice of the Eastern Goleta Valley is heard just as clearly by the county as ours was heard by the city of Goleta.

Bob Wignot
Chairman, The Goodland Coalition

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 