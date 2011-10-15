Richard Abbott Joins The Laurel Company

Richard Abbott has been named investor relations representative and American Self Storage associate with The Laurel Company of Santa Barbara.
Abbott, a 30-year resident of Montecito, is employed as managing general partner of several local companies and has been president of Abbott & Associates, a business management consulting company, for 20 years.
He has served the greater Santa Barbara community volunteering with Rotary International District 5240, serving as governor from 2006 to 2007; Rotary Club of Montecito; and the Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury from 2009 to 2011. He is currently a Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office consumer mediation intern.
He holds a bachelor’s of science degree in economics from UC Davis and currently holds a California DRE Salesperson License.