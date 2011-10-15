Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:39 am | Fair with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Professional Hunters Eliminating Last of Deer, Elk on Santa Rosa Island

National Park Service required to remove last of non-native animals by year's end; all of island to be reopened to public year-round in 2012

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 15, 2011 | 5:20 p.m.

Santa Rosa Island is in the middle of its final hunting closure and Channel Islands National Park officials have brought in professional hunters to kill the last of the non-native deer and elk living on the island 30 miles southwest of Santa Barbara.

Vail & Vickers Cattle Co., which had owned the 83-square-mile island since the early 1900s, sold it to the National Park Service in 1986 for $30 million. Afterward, the company was contracted to manage an annual private hunting operation on the island that targeted the deer and elk.

A legal settlement with the National Parks Conservation Association demands that all of the animals be gone by the end of 2011, Channel Islands National Park spokeswoman Yvonne Menard said in a news release.

Commercial hunting began in August and the island is completely closed this month to allow park rangers and “a cooperator” to remove any remaining deer and elk, which had been imported to the island as game animals nearly 100 years ago.

There will be restricted public access only on weekends through December, Menard said. After that, the entire island will be open to the public year-round.

Santa Rosa Island is home to more than 100 bird, mammal, amphibian and reptile species and colonies of sea lions, seals and seabirds. To protect those habitats, the park has a policy to prevent non-native species on the islands and prohibits bringing pets, live or potted plants, cut flowers, soil or firewood to them.

“These temporary closures are meant to ensure safety during this final removal of deer and elk from Santa Rosa Island,” Park Superintendent Russell Galipeau said in a statement. “Beginning in 2012, there will be no visitor restrictions for hunt management.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 