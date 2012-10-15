Arthur Munoz Promoted to Senior Banker for Rabobank

He will serve business clients in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Vice President Arthur Munoz III has been promoted to senior banker for Rabobank, N.A., announced Donald Toussaint, executive vice president and director of the bank’s middle market and trust divisions.

As a senior banker, he is responsible for fostering new relationships with middle-market companies and providing solutions to meet the business banking needs of Rabobank customers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

A banker for 12 years, Munoz served as vice president and commercial banking officer for Rabobank for two years before his promotion. He also served in the same capacity at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Bank of Santa Barbara.

Munoz earned a bachelor of arts degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara and an MBA from Cornell University. A resident of Santa Barbara, his professional affiliations have included the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table and the Tri-Counties Risk Management Association. He has also served as a panel judge for the UC Santa Barbara Business Case Competition.

Munoz is located at the Rabobank financial service center at 33 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara and can be reached at 805.879.9305.

Rabobank provides middle-market companies with commercial loans and lines of credit, equipment leasing, checking, savings and money market accounts, and state-of-the-art treasury management.

Rabobank is a California community bank that provides personalized service and a full array of quality products to individuals, businesses, organizations and agricultural clients. With nearly 120 retail branches, it serves the needs of communities from Redding to the Imperial Valley through a regional structure that promotes local decision making and active community involvement by its employees. Rabobank was ranked “Highest Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in California, Two Years in A Row” for 2011 and 2012 by J.D. Power and Associates.

— Andy Frokjer is a vice president and marketing communications manager for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.