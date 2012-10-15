Applications for Carpinteria Rotary Talent Showcase Due Nov. 10

Auditions for the February show will be held Nov. 15 and Nov. 18

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria will host its fourth annual Talent Showcase on Feb. 16.

The event will be held, for the second year, at the Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater, with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening performance slated.

Due to the overwhelming response of talent in the local area, the Rotary has set an early deadline of Nov. 10 for entrants to get in their applications for auditions to the club.

The auditions will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at Carpinteria’s Faith Lutheran Church, on the corner of Vallecito and Ogan roads.

Click here for more information and applications for the Talent Showcase.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.