Coast Restaurant to Host Grassini Family Vineyards for Winemaker Dinner

Dinner on the roof in Santa Barbara is only possible on the city’s one and only rooftop venue — the Rooftop Perch at Kimpton’s Canary Hotel.

Coast, a Kimpton restaurant, is delighted to host Grassini Family Vineyards and Winery for a Winemaker Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, where Executive Chef James Siao will create a decadent six-course menu to pair perfectly with Grassini’s prized varietals.

The six-course dinner includes:

» tableside rainbow ceviche with shoyu and toasted sesame seeds

» seared diver scallops with grapefruit yuzu, quinoa, and avocado salsa verde

» “three-legged octopus” (or octopus three ways), includes charred octopus with confit potatoes and olives, smoked octopus with crushed bean and chile ragout, and spiced octopus with marinated cucumber salad

» roasted stuffed quail with toasted cauliflower, butternut squash puree and cranberry chutney

» charred ribeye with crispy wild mushrooms, swiss chard, fig demi and smoked walnuts

» lavender honey crème brûlée with pistachio brittle

Larry and Sharon Grassini planted their award-winning vines just 10 years ago. Thanks to an ideal location in the Happy Canyon region and a dedicated team of winemaking experts, they have succeeded in creating a vineyard jewel in the renowned Santa Ynez Valley. This boutique winery specializes in the handcrafted production of wines made exclusively from Bordeaux varietals, and focuses on farming the estate vineyard to its fullest potential using renewable and sustainable resources. Grassini’s Bordeaux beauties will surely make for fine sipping under the autumn sky.

Dine under the stars with the Grassini Family Vineyards and Winery and the team from Coast Restaurant. Dinner with wine pairings is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For more information and to make reservations, call Coast at 805.879.9100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.