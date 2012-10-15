Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Coast Restaurant to Host Grassini Family Vineyards for Winemaker Dinner

Dine on a six-course meal on the rooftop of Santa Barbara's Canary Hotel

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | October 15, 2012 | 9:41 p.m.

Dinner on the roof in Santa Barbara is only possible on the city’s one and only rooftop venue — the Rooftop Perch at Kimpton’s Canary Hotel.

Coast, a Kimpton restaurant, is delighted to host Grassini Family Vineyards and Winery for a Winemaker Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, where Executive Chef James Siao will create a decadent six-course menu to pair perfectly with Grassini’s prized varietals.

The six-course dinner includes:

» tableside rainbow ceviche with shoyu and toasted sesame seeds

» seared diver scallops with grapefruit yuzu, quinoa, and avocado salsa verde

» “three-legged octopus” (or octopus three ways), includes charred octopus with confit potatoes and olives, smoked octopus with crushed bean and chile ragout, and spiced octopus with marinated cucumber salad

» roasted stuffed quail with toasted cauliflower, butternut squash puree and cranberry chutney

» charred ribeye with crispy wild mushrooms, swiss chard, fig demi and smoked walnuts

» lavender honey crème brûlée with pistachio brittle

Larry and Sharon Grassini planted their award-winning vines just 10 years ago. Thanks to an ideal location in the Happy Canyon region and a dedicated team of winemaking experts, they have succeeded in creating a vineyard jewel in the renowned Santa Ynez Valley. This boutique winery specializes in the handcrafted production of wines made exclusively from Bordeaux varietals, and focuses on farming the estate vineyard to its fullest potential using renewable and sustainable resources. Grassini’s Bordeaux beauties will surely make for fine sipping under the autumn sky.

Dine under the stars with the Grassini Family Vineyards and Winery and the team from Coast Restaurant. Dinner with wine pairings is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For more information and to make reservations, call Coast at 805.879.9100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 