Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Holding Open House on Saturday

Tour the facility and hear about Team 1717 ahead of a new robotics build season

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy is back in session, with the seniors working toward another exciting robotics build season.

The community is invited to the fall open house from 3 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Elings Center for Engineering Education on the Dos Pueblos High School campus to learn more about the Engineering Academy.

This extraordinary “school within a school” thrives under the direction of teacher Amir Abo-Shaeer, whose charismatic leadership, vision and dedication to teaching has earned him international acclaim and a MacArthur Foundation “genius” award.

The open house will provide the public with an opportunity to see the facility and learn more about the program in an informal setting. Students and teachers will be on hand to answer questions and demonstrate Team 1717’s robots.

Please join us and share our vision for transforming education. An RSVP is not necessary.

for more information about the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy online.

— Vern Vincent is a press relations mentor for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.