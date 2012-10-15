Environmental Expert to Speak Monday at Laguna Blanca School

Stanford's Buzz Thompson will deliver a talk on 'Water as a Public Commodity'

Buzz Thompson, founding director of the Stanford Environmental and Natural Resources Law & Policy Program, will speak at Laguna Blanca School at 4 p.m. Monday in Spaulding Auditorium.

His talk, “Water as a Public Commodity,” will begin with an overview of the major water challenges confronting California and the world today, including shrinking water supplies, loss of critical fish habitat, groundwater over-drafting, and a large percent of the world’s population without adequate drinking water supplies.

The talk will then look at three “visions” for how to address these water challenges:

» Water as a public trust

» Water as a human right

» Water as a commodity

Please join us to hear one of the world’s leading environmental experts share his views on this critical issue of the 21st century.

If you’re interested in attending or have any questions, call 805.687.1752 x209.

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director for Laguna Blanca School.