Local Executives Return from Stanford Nonprofit Management Institute

Nonprofits are continually expected to do more with less and access to resources has become even scarcer. The Santa Barbara Foundation was pleased to support attendance for 10 nonprofit executives at a two-day cutting-edge leadership conference at the Stanford Nonprofit Management Institute.

The purpose of this program is to enhance the knowledge of nonprofit leaders, helping them be even more effective in addressing community needs. Led by academics and practitioners in the field of social change, the institute shares national trends and skills that can be instantly implemented in organizations.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is the only foundation in the county to send a cohort of nonprofit leaders to this conference. Now in its fourth year, this sponsorship is offered annually as part of the foundation’s nonprofit excellence offerings.

Titled “New Skills for a Complex World,” this year’s conference gave nonprofit leaders more tools to steer their organizations into new operating styles necessary in today’s modern world. Conference sessions were developed specifically for nonprofit leaders and included how to make better, bolder decisions; collaboration and leadership skills; communicating more effectively internally and externally in today’s modern world; harnessing the talent of millennials and the new worker; improving branding and marketing using new media; and preparing for the new technologies of the coming decade.

“This opportunity brought together nonprofit leaders and offered us a platform to build a new working community around thought-provoking concepts,” said Bonnie Campbell, chief operations officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “Stanford allowed us to create a community of support, thought and shared resources that our organizations will benefit from, while also giving us the ability to take these new ideas into the community at large.”

“Attending the Stanford Nonprofit Management Institute conference was a wonderful opportunity to connect with nonprofit leaders throughout the county who are doing truly creative work in communities all over the world,” said Jan Campbell, vice president of philanthropic services at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “The two days I spent at Stanford gave me a chance to spend some dedicated time to think and deeply reflect — it was very invigorating!”

“Attending the Stanford Nonprofit Management Institute with a cohort of others strengthened my connections with other organizations serving our community and provided me time to contemplate the changes I want to see within my own organization,” said Michelle Magnusson, program development and accountability manager for Santa Barbara Partners in Education. “I left with a good range of practical items I could implement immediately. In a broader sense, I analyzed my personal philosophy and developed a plan with strategies around how Partners in Education can make simple changes to focus our impact on local youth.”

The participants will give presentations to share what they have learned with their peers in the nonprofit community. These roundtable presentations will be facilitated by Judy Hawkins, principal consultant for Signature Consulting and will be held Oct. 16-24.

Over the past three years, nearly 500 local nonprofit leaders have benefited from these thought-provoking sessions. For a list of session topics and to find out how to attend sessions, click here or contact Jackie Kern at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.880.9351.

The nonprofit executives who attended the conference represent a range of issue areas, from health and human services to the arts, education and the environment. Organizations included the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley, the Channel Islands YMCA, the Community Action Commission, the Environmental Defense Center, the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, the Old Mission Santa Barbara, the Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Santa Barbara Partners in Education and Solvang Theaterfest.

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.