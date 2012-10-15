Extensive Search Locates Missing Woman with Dementia

Helicopter crew locates Nancy Riordan on the beach three hours after she disappeared

A helicopter was deployed Monday evening to help find a woman with dementia who went missing earlier that day.

Nancy Riordan, 61, was last seen at the Shoreline Café around 2:30 p.m., and a wide search effort began.

She was found walking along the beach by the helicopter crew at about 5:50 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The woman was transported to the Santa Barbara Airport to be picked up, according to emergency radio traffic. No other details were immediately available.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Search & Rescue Team, Santa Barbara police and family members joined the search, said police Lt. Paul McCaffrey.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mark Williams said the woman was a member of Project Lifesaver.

Participants – with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or other memory and judgment disorders – have wristbands that transmit signals to specific receivers and directional antennas, so people can be tracked and found quickly if they ever wander off. The Search and Rescue team is deployed in these cases to help locate the missing person, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

