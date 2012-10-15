Let’s Do Lunch at Wine Cask ... and Support CALM

During October, the restaurant will donate 10 percent of each bill to the nonprofit

Debating where to entertain guests or clients for lunch, or just looking for a tasty mid-day meal?

Consider Wine Cask, where you’ll enjoy delicious, seasonal dishes and support a great local organization while you’re at it.

For the month of October, Wine Cask will donate 10 percent of your lunch bill to CALM, the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County whose mission is to prevent, assess and treat child abuse by providing comprehensive, culturally competent services for children and families.

So come on down, order something scrumptious, enjoy a glass of wine and help a wonderful organization.

All you need to do is mention CALM, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of your bill goes to its remarkable efforts.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.