City of Santa Barbara Hosting E-Waste Collection Event

Businesses and residents can recycle old electronics for free Friday and Saturday

Electronics are commonly disposed of items that are also hazardous to the environment. The City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services works to educate the public about proper disposal of electronics to keep them out of the landfill.

It also hosts annual electronic waste collection events where area businesses and residents can recycle their old electronics free of charge.

The next city-sponsored e-waste event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday in the Sears parking lot at La Cumbre and Calle Real.

Any electronic or small appliance with an electrical cord or that takes batteries will be accepted. Please no batteries, toner cartridges, light bulbs or large appliances.

For more information, call 805.564.5631.

— Hillary Allen is an office manager for the City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services.