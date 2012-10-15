Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

World-Renowned Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre Returns with ‘Hamlet’

UCSB Arts & Lectures to present two-night engagement of the timeless tragedy

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | October 15, 2012 | 1:20 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the world-renowned Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in Hamlet, the Bard’s riveting and timeless tragedy, at 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Following last season’s triumphant Globe Theatre appearance, the players return in a raw, thrillingly elemental production of Hamlet, hailed as “wonderfully engrossing” by the United Kingdom’s newspaper The Independent. Masterfully probing all corners of the psyche — with depictions of sexual obsession and political intrigue, philosophical reflection and violent action, tragic depth and wild humor — this play is the fullest expression of William Shakespeare’s genius.

Learning of the king his father’s death, Hamlet comes home to find his uncle married to his mother and installed on the Danish throne. At night, the ghost of the old king demands that Hamlet avenge his “foul and most unnatural murder.”

The tightly woven plot will keep theater-goers enthralled and on the edges of their seats up through the final, devastating act. Even if you’ve seen Hamlet a hundred times before, missing this production by one of the world’s finest Shakespeare companies would be the greatest tragedy of all.

Admission to Hamlet is $30 to $55 for the general public and $19 for all students with current student ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

